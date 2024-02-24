The hottest NFL athletes this season

Whether they're flashing their sexy smiles or showing off their athletic prowess, here's a list of some of the most handsome NFL players in 2024.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Is your favorite NFL player on our list of this year's hottest players?

It's getting hot in here!

Looking for some eye candy on the football field? These NFL players aren't just scoring touchdowns. They're also winning hearts with their charm, charisma, and good looks.

While there are plenty of attractive players in the league, these handsome hunks have that extra something that sets them apart.

Whether they're flashing their sexy smiles or showing off their athletic prowess, they have no problem keeping fans glued to their screens!

While this list is just a fraction of NFL hotties, it's sure to heat things up.

Without further ado, here's our top NFL hotties active in the 2023-2024 season.

Jalen Hurts

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Position: Quarterback
  • College: Oklahoma
  • Zodiac sign: Leo
  • Instagram: jalenhurts

Saquon Barkley

  • Team: New York Giants
  • Position: Running back
  • College: Penn State
  • Zodiac sign: Aquarius
  • Instagram: saquon

Nick Bosa

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Position: Defensive end
  • College: Ohio State
  • Zodiac sign: Scorpio
  • Instagram: nbsmallerbear

Justin Fields

  • Team: Chicago Bears
  • Position: Quarterback
  • College: Ohio State
  • Zodiac sign: Pisces
  • Instagram: justnfields

Aaron Donald

  • Team: Los Angeles Rams
  • Position: Defensive lineman
  • College: Pittsburgh
  • Zodiac sign: Gemini
  • Instagram: aarondonald99

Chase Claypool

  • Team: Miami Dolphins
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: Notre Dame
  • Zodiac sign: Cancer
  • Instagram: chaseclaypool

Christian McCaffrey

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Position: Running back
  • College: Stanford
  • Zodiac sign: Gemini
  • Instagram: christianmccaffrey

DK Metcalf

  • Team: Seattle Seahawks
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: Ole Miss
  • Zodiac sign: Capricorn
  • Instagram: dk14

Joe Burrow

  • Team: Cincinnati Bengals
  • Position: Quarterback
  • College: LSU
  • Zodiac sign: Capricorn
  • Instagram: joeyb_9

Deebo Samuel

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: South Carolina
  • Zodiac sign: Capricorn
  • Instagram: 19problemz

Justin Jefferson

  • Team: Minnesota Vikings
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: LSU
  • Zodiac sign: Gemini
  • Instagram: jjettas2



Ray-Ray McCloud III

  • Team: San Francisco 49ers
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: Clemson
  • Zodiac sign: Libra
  • Instagram: rayraymccloudiii

Grant Delpit

  • Team: Cleveland Browns
  • Position: Safety
  • College: LSU
  • Zodiac sign: Virgo
  • Instagram: realgrantdelpit



Ja'Marr Chase

  • Team: Cinncinati Bengals
  • Position: Wide receiver
  • College: LSU
  • Zodiac sign: Pisces
  • Instagram: lahjay10_

Joey Bosa

  • Team: LA Chargers
  • Position: Linebacker
  • College: Ohio State
  • Zodiac sign: Cancer
  • Instagram: jbbigbear

David Njoku

  • Team: Cleveland Brown
  • Position: Tight end
  • College: Miami
  • Zodiac sign: Cancer
  • Instagram: chiefnjoku

These guys are not only talented athletes, but also easy on the eyes, giving fans even more reasons to tune in to the game!

