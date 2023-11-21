How to watch 2023 NFL Thanksgiving Day games
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and the NFL has a feast of games lined up for the occasion!
This Thanksgiving Day, the NFL has cooked up exciting matchups that are sure to leave fans as satisfied as the hearty holiday meal.
With three thrilling showdowns on the schedule, not only will the standings feel the impact, but football enthusiasts nationwide are in for a treat.
TAG24 is your go-to source for the lowdown on the teams taking the field on Turkey Day and where you can catch all the action.
So fill up your plate, loosen that belt, and get ready for a heaping serving of gridiron excitement!
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions will maintain their longstanding Thanksgiving tradition by hosting an exciting showdown.
The Lions will serve as the appetizer of the day, and this year host the Green Bay Packers.
Last year, the Buffalo Bills beat the Lions 28-25 on Turkey Day. Yet this season, the Lions are 8-2 going up against a 4-6 Packers team lead by first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Ford Field @ Detroit Lions
How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving
Like Detroit, the Dallas Cowboys will also continue their decades-long tradition of hosting Thanksgiving games.
The Cowboys will serve as the main course of NFL action on Thanksgiving Day hosting the Washington Commanders.
Last year, the Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20, and will look to continue their holiday winning-streak on Thursday.
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: AT&T Stadium @ Dallas
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving
The concluding Thanksgiving NFL matchup will showcase the San Francisco 49ers on the road, heading to Seattle for a thrilling face-off against the Seahawks.
The exciting game will act as the grand finale among the trio of Turkey Day showdowns, serving as the dessert of the day's football feast.
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Location: Lumen Field @ Seattle
Which of the three major holiday matchups are you most excited to tune in to?
