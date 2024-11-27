How to watch the 2024 Thanksgiving Day NFL games

Prepare to chow down for the NFL 's annual Thanksgiving lineup!

© Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This year's Turkey Day 2024 will see some exciting matches to feast your eyes on between bites of turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings.

First up come the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions followed by the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys game.

Finally comes the Miami Dolphins versus the Green Bay Packers.

If you need help keeping track of all these delicious showdowns, we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about where to find each game and when!