How to watch the 2024 Thanksgiving Day NFL games
Prepare to chow down for the NFL's annual Thanksgiving lineup!
This year's Turkey Day 2024 will see some exciting matches to feast your eyes on between bites of turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings.
First up come the Chicago Bears against the Detroit Lions followed by the New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys game.
Finally comes the Miami Dolphins versus the Green Bay Packers.
If you need help keeping track of all these delicious showdowns, we've got you covered.
Here's everything you need to know about where to find each game and when!
How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions (10-1) are once again hosting a holiday game on their home turf.
This year, they're hosting the Chicago Bears (4-7) for the first match of the day!
While the Lions are going strong with 10-1, the Bears have dropped to 4-7 in the wake of their fifth straight loss on Sunday.
Will the Bears end up surprising us against the Lions, who are leading the NFC North? Watch and find out.
- Game Date: Thursday, November 28
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS and Paramount +
- Location: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
How to watch New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys (4-7) will also be keeping their long tradition of hosting Thanksgiving games alive.
This time they're bringing in the New York Giants (2-9.)
While the Cowboys are coming off a huge win against the Commanders on the road, Dallas will be looking to improve their Turkey Day record of 33-22-1.
- Game Date: Thursday, November 28
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
How to watch Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving
The final Thanksgiving day game takes the Miami Dolphins (5-6) on the road as they head to Wisconsin against the Green Bay Packers (8-3).
While the Dolphins have the momentum of three consecutive wins to fuel them, the Packers are set to play their second straight home game after their win against the defending NFC champ 49ers in Week 12.
- Game Date: Thursday, November 28
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC and Peacock
- Location: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Which of these three big matchups are you most looking forward to seeing?
Cover photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP