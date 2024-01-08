Is Bill Belichick on his way out after worst-ever season in charge of Patriots?
Foxborough, Massachusetts - Record eight-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick says he is set to hold talks over his future with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after a deeply disappointing NFL season ended in a 14th defeat.
Belichick's 24th season in charge of New England ended in a 17-3 defeat at home to the New York Jets on Sunday leaving the team with a 4-13 record, the worst since he joined the team in 2000.
The 71-year-old only briefly addressed his future in the post-game press conference and batted back questions about his hopes and intentions.
"As far as the future goes, I'll sit down with Robert, as I do every year at some point at the end of the season, and we'll talk about things as we always do. I'm sure that'll happen," he said.
"But that's really about all I have to say about that right now because there's nothing else to talk about," he added.
Belichick coy about future after "disappointing season"
The famously taciturn Belichick, who turned the Patriots into the dominant force in the NFL, was asked whether the poor results had reduced his enthusiasm for his job but indicated he still had a desire to coach.
"I enjoy coaching. Like I said, it was a disappointing season. I covered that in the opening statement. I don't have anything to add. That's how I feel," he said.
"But no, I still, I like coaching the team. I like preparing the team, game planning, coaching on Sundays. But the results weren't good and none of us are happy with those," he added.
Several reports have suggested that other teams would be interested in hiring Belichick should he and the Patriots agree to part ways.
The Patriots have only once made the post-season since the departure of record-breaking quarterback Tom Brady who won six Super Bowls together with Belichick for the team.
Cover photo: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect