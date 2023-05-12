Jacksonville Jaguars write the NFL script in comical schedule release video

Jacksonville, Florida - Word on the NFL street is that football is easy, and acting is hard!

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced its 2023 NFL schedule in a clever video that plays into the "NFL is scripted" narrative. © Wesley Hitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

That is, according to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team's hilarious 2023 NFL schedule release video.

The Jaguars cleverly played into the "NFL is scripted" jokes that dominated headlines last season.

The viral clip stars Ghosts actor Asher Grodman, who serves as the head writer of the Jaguars’ game day scripts.

In the video, Grodman hilariously admits that he and his team of writers are behind the story of Jacksonville’s dramatic and exciting 2022-23 season.

Throughout the comical video, the Jaguars poke fun at the idea that the team's players train their whole lives, not to become NFL athletes but rather to become professional actors.

Current Jags players such as Zay Jones, Tyson Campbell, Andre Cisco, Rayshawn Jenkins and others, are seen going through intense theater training to become better "actors."

Safety Andrew Wingard acts as quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s stunt double, and Jaguars legends Tony Boselli, Josh Scobee, and John Henderson appear in the video as experienced actors who help train the younger generation.

Even head coach Doug Pederson makes an appearance in the video and reveals that the Jaguars character he "plays" in real life is "Pug Dederson."