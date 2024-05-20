Jim Otto, Raiders football legend, has died

Las Vegas, Nevada - Raiders legend Jim Otto, a Hall of Fame center who played for the team for 15 seasons from its American Football League inception through the NFL merger, has died at 86, the team said Sunday.

Hall of Fame football center Jim Otto of the Raiders has passed away at the age of 86. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The Raiders, who moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, hailed "The Original Raider" Otto as the "personification of consistency."



A cause of death was not immediately known.

A dominant force on the offensive line in his distinctive 00 jersey, Otto was the Raiders' starting center from their first game in the AFL.

He went on to play 308 career games and set a franchise record with 210 consecutive starts.

Otto helped lead the Raiders to seven division titles and an AFL championship in 1967. He earned nine first-team All-AFL selections over a 10-year span from 1960, with the lone outlier being a second-team selection in 1966.

The AFL and NFL merged in 1970, and Otto earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 1970-72 as well as a first-team All-Pro selection in 1970.

He retired after the 1974 season and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1980.

"Commitment to excellence, pride and poise, the greatness of our football team were not only exemplified by Jim Otto, but for more than a decade he was the standard of excellence by which centers were judged in professional football," late Raiders owner Al Davis said when Otto was enshrined in the Hall in 1980.