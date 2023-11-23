Jordan Love tames the Lions in stunning Packers upset win

Detroit, Michigan - Jordan Love led the Green Bay Packers to a Thanksgiving Day surprise win as they beat the in-form Detroit Lions 29-22 in the opening of three holiday games on Thursday.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers runs off the field after defeating the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Detroit, Michigan. © Mike Mulholland/Getty Images/AFP Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Lions had gone into the NFC North divisional clash with an 8-2 record and were heavily favored against a Packers team with just four wins in the season.



But Green Bay quarterback Love produced his most accomplished performance since taking over from Aaron Rodgers this season, throwing for three touchdowns and 268 yards as he connected on 22 of 32 passes.

The Packers scored three touchdowns in the opening quarter and went in 23-6 up at half-time with their offense firing and their defense applying pressure to Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The Packers scored on the first drive of the game, with Love passing short left to Jayden Reed at the end of a five-play, 75-yard drive which began with a superb 53-yard pass to Christian Watson with the first play.

The Lions responded immediately though, with Goff connecting with Sam LaPorta with a pinpoint pass through coverage into the end-zone.

But Love, who spent three years on the bench as back-up to Rodgers, was in the mood and replied by leading his team on a ten-play, 75-yard drive which concluded with a nine-yard pass, short right to Tucker Kraft.