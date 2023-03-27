Lamar Jackson looks to leave the Baltimore Ravens with new request

New York, New York - The Lamar Jackson saga has taken another turn, with the former NFL MVP revealing he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. © COURTNEY CULBREATH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens over a long-term deal are deadlocked, with Baltimore seemingly unwilling to grant his wish of a fully guaranteed contract.

Jackson just completed the final year of his rookie deal. Last month, the Ravens elected to place the franchise tag on the star quarterback.

However, they gave him the non-exclusive franchise tag, leaving Jackson free to negotiate with other NFL teams.

If he signs an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens have the option of matching it to keep Jackson or declining it to receive the other team's 2023 and 2024 first-round draft picks as compensation.

Had the Ravens placed the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, he would have been locked up by Baltimore for the 2023 season with a guaranteed salary of $45 million.

The decision not to place an exclusive tag on the quarterback contradicts Baltimore's previous commitment to sign Jackson to a long-term deal.

Now, the 2019 MVP appears ready to move on, claiming the Ravens have "not been interested in meeting my value."