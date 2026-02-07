Super Bowl LX: Game Day snack and drink ideas inspired by New England and Seattle!
Santa Clara, California - The 2025-26 NFL season comes to an end on Sunday with an epic showdown between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Here's how to celebrate the big game in hometown style!
Everyone knows the most important part of Super Bowl Sunday is the food.
This year, put a fresh spin on the classic tailgate snacks and drinks with offerings honoring each of the teams competing for the Lombardi!
Will the Pats revive their dynasty, or will the Seahawks finish off their stellar season with a Lombardi?
Whether you're looking to raise a celebratory glass or drink away the reminder that your team didn't make the big game, no Super Bowl party is complete without the perfect cocktail!
So without further ado, read up on TAG24's food and drink ideas inspired by the teams of Super Bowl LX.
New England Patriots
It's impossible to honor the Patriots without bringing in some of New England's famous seafood offerings!
These could help level up some of the more traditional game day snacks – think lobster mac and cheese or even fish and chips in place of the more traditional chicken wings.
If not everyone at your Super Bowl party is into seafood, lay out some Cape Cod potato chips or a side of Boston baked beans for additional options.
As for the drinks, was there ever a better time to enjoy a Cape Codder?
This cocktail, sometimes referred to as simply a Cape Cod, is basically a vodka cranberry, consisting of 1 part vodka to about 2-4 parts cranberry juice (depending on how strong you prefer it).
Seattle Seahawks
Seafood is similarly dominant in Seattle cuisine, so you can also shoutout the Seahawks with some maritime foods!
For a nice grab-and-go style spread, try serving up some lox or smoked salmon with crackers to honor the city's love for the fish.
Seattle also offers a unique – and slightly controversial – take on the traditional hot dog. Fans looking to honor the city should slather their dog in cream cheese and grilled onions for some authentic flair!
On the cocktail front, pay homage to Seattle's famous coffee with the classic espresso martini.
It may not be a typical game day beverage, but there's never a bad time for one of these delicious drinks!
Check out TAG24's recipe for the perfect espresso martini while cheering for the 'Hawks.
Super Bowl LX kicks off on Sunday, February 8 at 6:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Imagn Images