Super Bowl LX: Part-time refs take charge in NFL showdown

Santa Clara, California - What do a tax fraud investigator, a physical therapist, and a health insurance salesman have in common? They are all refereeing this weekend's Super Bowl.

NFL referee Shawn Smith will officiate Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It is a little-known quirk of the NFL that the multi-billion-dollar-grossing sports behemoth employs part-time officials to oversee even its biggest games.

This Sunday's NFL flagship spectacle will be officiated by Shawn Smith, who from Monday to Friday works as a manager at the Detroit branch of a medical insurance firm.

"They've always been part time," explained Ben Austro, founder of Football Zebras, a website that tracks NFL officials and their decisions.

"You'll see lawyers, teachers, educator... entrepreneurs who have the ability to take a little bit of time off work."

The league has even employed pilots, air traffic controllers, and a rocket scientist.

But, Austro says, NFL officials are the elite of the elite – painstakingly scouted from college football by a vast network of talent-spotters, trained and vetted, and expected to spend 40-50 hours a week preparing for their football duties during the season.

"It's not, 'oh, we show up in the city the night before, have a great steak dinner and then just roll out onto the field for three hours,'" he said.