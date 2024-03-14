NFL kicks off 2024 Free Agency with flurry of deals and trades

New York, New York - NFL teams began signing deals for the 2024 season on Wednesday as teams reached salary cap limits with cuts and snapping up free agents.

The 2024 NFL Free Agency kicked off with the Baltimore Ravens singed Derrick Henry (l.), while the Kansas City Chiefs tied up Chris Jones (r.) to a new contract and restructured Patrick Mahomes' deal. © Collage: ANDY LYONS & HARRY HOW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Credit TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams after seven seasons with the club and the Baltimore Ravens traded offensive right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets in deals just ahead of the changeover as a flurry of roster shifts became official.



The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs had defensive tackle Chris Jones sign a five-year deal worth $158.75 million with $101 million guaranteed, becoming the top-paid NFL player in his position.

Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes reportedly restructured his contract to give the Chiefs an extra $21 million of space under the NFL salary cap that all teams had to reach by Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee signed former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year deal on Wednesday worth $92 million, $60 million guaranteed according to the NFL Network.

Former Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph also agreed on a one-year deal with the Titans that could be worth up to $3.62 million.