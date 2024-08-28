NFL owners agree to landmark plan for private equity investment in teams potentially worth billions

New York, New York - NFL owners on Tuesday voted to allow private equity investment in a landmark move that could see billions of dollars in new funding pumped into football, the league confirmed.

NFL owners have agreed to allow a select number of private equity investment firms to acquire up to 10% stake in teams. © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

At a meeting in Milwaukee, the owners of the NFL's 32 teams gave the green light to a plan that would allow a group of hand-picked private equity firms to purchase up to a 10% stake in a team.



Tuesday's vote represents a significant departure for the way NFL teams are funded. Historically, franchises have been run as family businesses or owned by wealthy individuals.

The move to allow private equity investment potentially puts billions of dollars of new cash on the table to help pay for new stadiums and other projects.

According to NFL documents setting out the parameters of the new funding deal, private equity firms can now purchase up to a 10% stake in a team and must retain that investment for a minimum of six years.

The NFL has approved three private equity firms, Arctos Partners, Ares Management, and Sixth Street, as well as a consortium consisting of Blackstone, Carlyle, CVC, Dynasty Equity and Ludis, as the companies allowed to invest in the NFL.