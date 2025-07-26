NFL players and employees to be fined or suspended for selling Super Bowl tickets

New York, New York - More than 100 NFL players and dozens of employees are to be fined or suspended for selling their allocations of tickets for this year's Super Bowl on secondary markets, media outlets reported on Friday.

A "Welcome to the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII" sign stands outside of Allegiant Stadium wrapped with the logos of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers with the NFL Lombardi Trophy on February 11, 2024. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

ESPN reported that players who sold allotted tickets will be fined one-and-a-half times the face value of the tickets sold and be barred from receiving tickets to the next two editions of the Super Bowl.

Players amongst those caught will be given the option of purchasing tickets if their team reaches the Super Bowl in 2026 or 2027.

Players who decline to pay the fines face being suspended, ESPN cited league and union sources as saying.

ESPN quoted an NFL memo sent to teams which said employees and players had sold tickets to "bundlers" working with a ticket resale site.

Tickets to the Super Bowl are consistently one of the hottest – and most expensive – tickets in North American sport, fetching as much as $10,000 on resale sites.

"Our initial investigation has determined that a number of NFL players and coaches, employed by several NFL Clubs, sold Super Bowl tickets for more than the ticket's face value in violation of the policy," NFL chief compliance officer Sabrina Perel wrote in the memo.

Perel cited "long-standing league policy" which "prohibits League or club employees, including players, from selling NFL game tickets acquired from their employer for more than the ticket's face value or for an amount greater than the employee originally paid for the ticket, whichever is less."

Perel added that the league will enhance mandatory training before Super Bowl LX for all league personnel to emphasize the rules.

The league, meanwhile, also planned to improve training to avoid a repeat, with the possibility of stiffer sanctions for future offenses.