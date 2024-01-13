NFL playoff schedule shaken up by extreme winter weather

Orchard Park, New York - The scheduled NFL playoffs have been shaken up due to the extreme winter weather in Western New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that the playoff match-up between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills had been rescheduled.

"I've been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend," Hochul wrote via X. "In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 PM Monday."

The showdown had been planned for 1:00 PM EST on Sunday at the Bills' home stadium in Orchard Park.

While the Bills-Steelers game remains the only postponement, the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are in for a brutally cold match-up in Missouri.

Temperatures are projected to be around -5 degrees at the time of kick-off (8:00 PM EST), per Accuweather.

The low for the evening is -11 degrees, which is projected to feel like -32 degrees.