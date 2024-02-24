NFL salary caps jump to record new heights

New York, New York - NFL teams will have a salary cap of $255.4 million per team for the 2024 season, an unprecedented $30 million increase per team, the league announced on Friday.

The NFL has increased its salary cap to $255.4 million for the 2024 season (stock images). © Collage: 123RF/nandovidal81 & 123RF/mehaniq

There will also be an addition $74 million per team for player benefits, which includes performance-based pay and benefits for retired players, lifting total per club player costs for the 2024 campaign to $329.4 million – or more than $10.5 billion across the entire NFL.



The record one-year leap in the salary cap, the NFL said, is the result of full repayment of all amounts advanced by the teams and deferred by players during the Covid pandemic – plus "an extraordinary increase" in media revenue for the 2024 season.

New rights deals combined with expanded regular-season schedules and playoff formats caused the leap in rights fees revenue.

NFL salary limits have soared over the past decade, rising from $123 million per team in 2013 to $198.2 million by 2020. After a slide in 2021 to $182.5 million due to the pandemic, the salary cap rose to $208.2 million in 2022.

The final totals were well above projections the 2024 per-club cap would be about $242 million, providing relief for clubs that were near the league limits.