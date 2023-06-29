NFL suspends four players for gambling policy violations

New York, New York - The NFL suspended four players on Thursday for violating the league's gambling policy, with three banned for at least one season for betting on NFL games.

The NFL suspended four players for violating the league's gambling policy. © Unsplash/@hencetheboom

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor were all suspended indefinitely, and at least through the conclusion of the 2023 season, for betting on league games in 2022.

Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans was suspended for the team's first six regular-season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility.

Rodgers, Berry, and Taylor can petition for reinstatement at the end of the upcoming season.

The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following the announcement of their indefinite suspensions.

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy," said Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement following the release of Rodgers and Berry.

"The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

Rodgers issued a statement on June 5 saying he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.