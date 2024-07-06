NFL Vikings rookie defender Khyree Jackson killed in car crash

Washington DC - NFL rookie cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings Khyree Jackson and two others were killed in an early-morning car crash in suburban DC, the Maryland State Police said Saturday. The athlete was 24.

Jackson, selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, was a front-seat passenger in a Dodge Charger and pronounced dead on the scene by emergency medical personnel in a three-car incident at Upper Marlboro, Maryland.



"I'm absolutely crushed by this news," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said in a statement.

"Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him."

Isaiah Hazel (23) and Anthony Lytton Jr. (24) were also in the Charger and killed in the crash. Hazel was the driver.

Their vehicle was struck by a silver Infiniti driven by Cori Clingman, after which her vehicle struck a Chevrolet Impala before going off the highway and striking tree stumps.

Investigators believe alcohol could have been a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.