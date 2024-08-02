NFL's new kickoff rule debuts in storm-halted pre-season opener

Houston Texans running back J.J. Taylor carries the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. © REUTERS

The Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, ended with the Chicago Bears a 21-17 winner over the Houston Texans after play was suspended with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter and did not resume.



With the contest not featuring starters as teams analyzed younger talent, the odd kickoff arrangement captured attention.

Kickers struck the ball at their 35-yard line while all the other players lined up five yards apart on the opposition 40- and 35-yard lines except for two receiving players in the reception zone – between the goal line and the 20-yard line.

Players are not allowed to move until the ball is touched by a receiver. If the ball hits the ground or is downed in the end zone, the receiving team takes possession at its own 30-yard line.

As a result, kickers must now aim to put the ball in a 20-yard landing zone rather than smash it beyond the back of the end zone.