NFL's new kickoff rule debuts in storm-halted pre-season opener
The Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, ended with the Chicago Bears a 21-17 winner over the Houston Texans after play was suspended with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter and did not resume.
With the contest not featuring starters as teams analyzed younger talent, the odd kickoff arrangement captured attention.
Kickers struck the ball at their 35-yard line while all the other players lined up five yards apart on the opposition 40- and 35-yard lines except for two receiving players in the reception zone – between the goal line and the 20-yard line.
Players are not allowed to move until the ball is touched by a receiver. If the ball hits the ground or is downed in the end zone, the receiving team takes possession at its own 30-yard line.
As a result, kickers must now aim to put the ball in a 20-yard landing zone rather than smash it beyond the back of the end zone.
Devin Hester reacts to new NFL kickoff format
In the first half, five kickoffs under the new rule saw an average return of 20 yards, with average starting position being just beyond the 25-yard line.
Former Chicago star Devin Hester, considered one of the NFL's greatest kick return specialists, was shocked the format did not produce breakaway runbacks.
"I'm surprised we're not seeing no big runs. It's shocking," Hester said.
"This is the first season, first game, so I'm figuring a lot of coaches are going to evaluate this game and try to figure out what they can do to utilize and get some more big plays in there."
Hester (41) is among those who will be enshrined at the adjacent Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. His 20 combined return touchdowns of punts, kickoffs, and missed field goals is an NFL record.
"I want to try. I want to experience the new rule and get a feel of it. But it's past my time," Hester said. "They are going to get opportunities to get returns. That's the beauty of putting this new rule in. Hopefully we'll see some big returns."
Other NFL rule changes include teams getting a third challenge if they are successful on one of the first two and video review can be used on rulings of a passer tackled or out of bounds before throwing.
Cover photo: REUTERS