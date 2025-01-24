Obscure NFL memorabilia alert! The Philadelphia Eagles are selling... snow?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - A cheeky money grab or a cute souvenir idea? The Philadelphia Eagles knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of the NFL playoffs last Sunday in a deep snowstorm , and fans were able to secure a very special souvenir afterward.

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked the Los Angeles Rams out of the NFL playoffs last Sunday in a deep snowstorm, and fans were able to secure a very special souvenir afterwards. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Divisional Round of the NFC featured extreme weather conditions with temperatures around freezing point.

However, the Eagles apparently recognized a gap in the market.

After the 28:22 victory, the Eagles offered the snow from the pitch for sale at an official store partner for a whopping 50 bucks!

In return, interested fans received 450 grams of the white flakes, which – according to the product description – were collected in the end zone of Lincoln Financial Field immediately after the final whistle.

The purchase includes proof of authenticity and care instructions.

Almost a kilo of dry ice and fancy containers in the style of ice cream were also supposed to ensure that the unusual goods reached customers in pristine condition, although fans had to shell out another 15 dollars in delivery costs.

The Eagles justified the hefty price tag with a memorable duel and an outstanding performance from star running back Saquon Barkley, who finally wrapped up the win with a 78-yard run.