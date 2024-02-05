Patrick Mahomes' father arrested just days away from Super Bowl
Tyler, Texas - The father of star NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reportedly been arrested on yet another charge of driving while intoxicated.
According to TMZ and the Associated Press, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was stopped by the police in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday evening.
After his arrest, his bail was set at $10,000.
Mahomes Sr. was reportedly released the following Sunday.
The 54-year-old had already gotten into trouble with officials in the past, also due to drunk driving. In 2019, a court sentenced him to 40 days in prison.
The current case is at least the third of its kind – coming just days away from Super Bowl LVIII.
On February 12, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are due to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The 28-year-old quarterback will be looking to repeat his 2023 Super Bowl success, where he was crowned NFL MVP for the second time.
Cover photo: Collage: Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & X/TSwiftNZ