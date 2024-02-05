Patrick Mahomes' father arrested just days away from Super Bowl

Tyler, Texas - The father of star NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes has reportedly been arrested on yet another charge of driving while intoxicated.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday for driving while intoxicated. © X/TSwiftNZ

According to TMZ and the Associated Press, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was stopped by the police in Tyler, Texas, on Saturday evening.



After his arrest, his bail was set at $10,000.

Mahomes Sr. was reportedly released the following Sunday.

The 54-year-old had already gotten into trouble with officials in the past, also due to drunk driving. In 2019, a court sentenced him to 40 days in prison.

The current case is at least the third of its kind – coming just days away from Super Bowl LVIII.

On February 12, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are due to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Nevada.