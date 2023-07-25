Seattle Seahawks agree to three-year extension deal with Uchenna Nwosu

Seattle, Washington - The Seattle Seahawks have locked up a key defender just before the start of training camp by agreeing to a three-year extension with edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu through the 2026 NFL season.

Uchenna Nwosu will be returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $59-million extension. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nwosu's agency, Rosenhaus Sports, told multiple outlets Monday the new deal is worth up to $59 million and contains $32 million guaranteed.



Signed to a two-year, $19 million contract by Seattle in March 2022, Nwosu had a breakout first season with the Seahawks in which the five-year veteran set career highs with 9.5 sacks and 67 tackles while starting all 17 regular-season games.

The Seahawks were 7-0 in games in which Nwosu recorded at least a half-sack.

Nwosu spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. After being used mainly as a backup and special-teams player his first three years, the 26-year-old started 15 games in 2021 and compiled 40 tackles, five sacks, and one interception.

In 79 career games, Nwosu has registered 182 total tackles, 24.5 sacks, and six forced fumbles while making 42 starts.

The Los Angeles native returns to a Seattle defense that made two notable additions this offseason, signing former Denver Broncos tackle Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $51-million contract and bringing back six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner on a one-year deal.