Steelers star DK Metcalf suspended over heated fan altercation

Los Angeles, California - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DJ Metcalf was handed a two-game suspension by the NFL on Monday following an incident in which he appeared to strike a Detroit Lions fan.

The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DJ Metcalf after he appeared to strike a Detroit Lions fan during Sunday's game. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Metcalf was at the center of controversy on Sunday after clashing with a spectator during the second quarter of the Steelers' 29-24 defeat of the Lions at Ford Field.

The incident escalated when Metcalf grabbed the fan's blue wig, and he appeared to aim a blow at the spectator before walking away.

It was not clear what had led to the incident, although media reported on Monday that Metcalf had reported the same spectator to security during a previous visit to Ford Field.

The NFL said Metcalf had broken league rules concerning interaction with fans.

"Metcalf's actions violate league policy, which specifies that players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and ... if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable," the league said.