Tampa Bay Buccaneers agree on new three-year deal with QB Baker Mayfield

Tampa, Florida - Baker Mayfield, who guided Tampa Bay into the second round of the NFL playoffs last season, has agreed to terms on a new three-year contract with the Buccaneers, the team announced on Sunday.

The 28-year-old quarterback, who was due to become a free agent in three days, agreed on a deal worth a reported $100 million, half of it guaranteed, with another $15 million in possible incentives.



The Pro Bowl passer played for Tampa Bay on a one-year deal, the Bucs being his fourth team in three seasons after 2022 stops with Carolina and the Los Angeles Rams and a four-season run in Cleveland that ended in 2021.

Mayfield completed a career-best 64.3% of his passes last season for career highs of 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Behind his guidance, the Bucs went 9-8 to win the NFC South division and beat Philadelphia in the first round of the NFL playoffs before falling to Detroit in the second round.

The Bucs will have Mayfield, the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, through the 2026 season and have also re-signed wide receiver Mike Evans to a two-year contract extension.