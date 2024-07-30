Texans' Denico Autry blames pharmacy following temporary NFL doping ban

Houston, Texas - Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry was suspended for six games by the NFL on Monday for violating the league's policy against using performance-enhancing drugs.

NFL lineman Denico Autry has been suspended from the Houston Texans' first six games of the 2024 season after testing positive for a banned substance. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 34-year-old lineman, who signed a two-year deal with the Texans in March, said in a statement he did not knowingly or intentionally take a banned substance.



"Over the course of my 10-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance-enhancing drugs," Autry said. "Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result."

"I was, therefore, stunned this off-season when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result."

Autry's last season with the Tennessee Titans was the best of his decade-long career, having made 30 solo tackles and assisted on 20 others with 11.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

He apologized Monday to teammates and fans as well as the Texans organization, but placed blame on his pharmacy.

"A pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance," Autry said.

"I want to be clear – at no time did I know or even suspect that this medication contained a banned substance."