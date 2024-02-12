Travis Kelce's outburst sparks passionate reactions from NFL fans, Swifties
Las Vegas, Nevada - Super Bowl Sunday, a cherished tradition for NFL fans nationwide, took a dark turn during the Chiefs-49ers showdown.
During a critical moment in the second quarter, excitement turned to dismay as Chiefs' running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball, dashing Kansas City's hopes for a successful drive.
Star player Travis Kelce, sidelined and boiling with frustration, erupted in a shocking display of aggression toward his revered 65-year-old head coach Andy Reid.
Reid, stunned by Kelce's outburst, stumbled backward, with running back Jerick McKinnon stepping in to prevent further escalation.
The tight end's outburst shocked fans, sparking an intense debate online over the lack of punishment for Kelce.
"Will the NFL just pretend like Travis Kelce never basically assaulted Andy Reid while having to be pulled away from him by his teammate?" one fan wrote. "Because the NFL has fined and suspended players for doing much less than assaulting their coach on the sideline."
"The only way that they really won, was because Kelce wasn't taken out and suspended from the game. So embarrassing," another said.
Several fans of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, didn't hesitate to voice their disappointment either, with some even calling the athlete's behavior a "red flag."
Taylor Swift fans debate whether Travis Kelce's behavior is a "red flag"
"And just like that I'm suddenly less excited about Travis Kelce. You don't get to ape up someone all aggressive like just because you're frustrated. Taylor, my darling, my dove, my lamb, this is a big red flag," one Swiftie tweeted.
"Travis Kelce is a red flag. That aggression isn't what Taylor needs," another chimed in.
Following the disappointment expressed by some fans over the outburst, will Swift address her boyfriend's aggressive incident?
As for Reid, the coach defended Kelce's behavior, saying, "He was emotional today. But listen, I've got five kids, and I know how that goes. The part that I love is that he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win."
Cover photo: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP