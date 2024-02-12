Travis Kelce's outburst sparks passionate reactions from NFL fans, Swifties

Las Vegas, Nevada - Super Bowl Sunday, a cherished tradition for NFL fans nationwide, took a dark turn during the Chiefs-49ers showdown.

Travis Kelce's (r.) aggressive outburst towards coach Andy Reid (l) shocked the nation, leading to widespread condemnation from the NFL world and Swifties, alike. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During a critical moment in the second quarter, excitement turned to dismay as Chiefs' running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball, dashing Kansas City's hopes for a successful drive.

Star player Travis Kelce, sidelined and boiling with frustration, erupted in a shocking display of aggression toward his revered 65-year-old head coach Andy Reid.

Reid, stunned by Kelce's outburst, stumbled backward, with running back Jerick McKinnon stepping in to prevent further escalation.

The tight end's outburst shocked fans, sparking an intense debate online over the lack of punishment for Kelce.

"Will the NFL just pretend like Travis Kelce never basically assaulted Andy Reid while having to be pulled away from him by his teammate?" one fan wrote. "Because the NFL has fined and suspended players for doing much less than assaulting their coach on the sideline."

"The only way that they really won, was because Kelce wasn't taken out and suspended from the game. So embarrassing," another said.

Several fans of Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, didn't hesitate to voice their disappointment either, with some even calling the athlete's behavior a "red flag."