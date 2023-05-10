Tyreek Hill's Chiefs trash talk falls flat as NFL announces games in Europe
Frankfurt, Germany - NFL Super Bowl champion and ex-Kansas City Chief star Tyreek Hill won't be returning to Arrowhead Stadium after all!
The Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins this season was set to be a big one even before the chirping began.
Then Dolphins wide receiver Hill, who will be facing his former Chiefs teammates, started the trash talking.
The seven-time Pro Bowl player told Sports Radio 810 WHB that he will be Kansas City's "worst enemy," boasting about the damage his new side was going to do at Arrowhead stadium.
Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took note of Hill’s chatter, saying that he and his teammates were eager to welcome Hill back to Kansas City.
Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, the NFL announced that the hugely anticipated showdown between the Chiefs and the Dolphins will be played overseas in Germany.
Miami and Kansas City set to meet in Germany
The Week 9 showdown between the Miami and Kansas City will still technically be a Chiefs home game, but will actually take place in Frankfurt on November 5.
And while the news may be a great disappointment for season ticket holders who hoped to see the big return of Hill in Kansas City, the NFL is serious about growing its international fan base, with the New England Patriots also taking on the Indianapolis Colts in the German city.
London will host three games, with the Atlanta Falcons v. Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Atlanta Falcons and then the Buffalo Bills, while the Baltimore Ravens face the Tennessee Titans.
The NFL will release their full 2023-24 season schedule on Thursday at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: BRYAN M. BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP