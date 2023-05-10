Tyreek Hill's Chiefs trash talk falls flat as NFL announces games in Europe

Frankfurt, Germany - NFL Super Bowl champion and ex-Kansas City Chief star Tyreek Hill won't be returning to Arrowhead Stadium after all!

Ex-Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill won't be returning to Kansas City for the 2023-24 season after the NFL announced that Kansas will host Miami overseas. © BRYAN M. BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins this season was set to be a big one even before the chirping began.

Then Dolphins wide receiver Hill, who will be facing his former Chiefs teammates, started the trash talking.

The seven-time Pro Bowl player told Sports Radio 810 WHB that he will be Kansas City's "worst enemy," boasting about the damage his new side was going to do at Arrowhead stadium.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took note of Hill’s chatter, saying that he and his teammates were eager to welcome Hill back to Kansas City.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, though, the NFL announced that the hugely anticipated showdown between the Chiefs and the Dolphins will be played overseas in Germany.