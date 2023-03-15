Will the Dallas Cowboys release star running back Ezekiel Elliott?

Dallas, Texas - After seven seasons with the Cowboys, the Ezekiel Elliot era appears to be over in Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to release the franchise's third-leading rusher on Wednesday.

The 2023 NFL calendar officially begins at 4 PM EST, and teams are must be under the salary cap at that time.

With this said, releasing Elliott would free up $4.86 million in cap space, or $10.9 million if they designate him a "post-June 1" release.

If Dallas cuts the former star running back, the move will come after a career low this past season in rush attempts (231), rush yards (876), and rushing average (3.8).

Though he did pick up 12 touchdowns and score in nine straight games, it was clear by midseason that fellow Dallas tailback Tony Pollard had surpassed Elliott as the lead player in the position.

Elliot was a national college football champion with Ohio State and was the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The athlete made three Pro Bowls with the Cowboys, and earned first-team All-Pro honors in his rookie year.

However, since signing a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019, his performance on the field has steadily declined.

If released, Elliott will become an unrestricted free agent, with a slew of teams likely interested in his talents.