With Trump set to make history by attending Super Bowl, NFL drops anti-racism message

New Orleans, Louisiana - The NFL will be removing the words "End Racism" from the end zones at the upcoming Super Bowl, with President Donald Trump expected to attend.

According to NBC News, the NFL confirmed that on Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the "End Racism" stencils will be replaced with the message "Choose Love."

"Teams have used on the field this year 'Vote,' 'End Racism,' 'Stop Hate,' and 'Choose Love.' This is part of the NFL's Inspire Change," said spokesperson Brian McCarthy.

McCarthy explained that "Choose Love" is "appropriate" as the US has endured a number of tragedies in recent weeks, such as wildfires in California, and the deadly plane crash in Washington DC.

"The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country," he added.

News of the NFL's decision came the same day a White House official confirmed that President Trump will attend the event, the first time a sitting president has ever done so.