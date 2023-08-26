Angels give update on star pitcher Shohei Ohtani's return after torn elbow ligament

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani won't pitch again this Major League Baseball season after being diagnosed with a torn elbow ligament.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will reportedly not pitch for the rest of the season has he recovers from a torn elbow ligament. © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Japanese sensation departed the mound in the second inning of the Angels' 9-4 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday with what the team initially called arm fatigue.



But general manager Perry Minasian said scans showed that Ohtani "does have a tear, and he won't pitch the rest of the year."

"We're going to get a second opinion and go from there. It's basically day to day."

It's the second time that Ohtani has suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He underwent surgery for the same injury in 2018 and didn't pitch in 2019.

Ohtani, MLB's first regular top batter and pitcher since Babe Ruth more than a century ago, had hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat before leaving the first game of a double-header on Wednesday.

Even after receiving the diagnosis he asked to remain in the lineup as the designated hitter for game two – a 7-3 loss.

He went 1-for-5 at the plate with a double in the fifth inning.