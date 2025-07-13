Yankees star Aaron Judge makes MLB history with homer milestone

New York, New York - New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge became the fastest player in Major League Baseball history to reach 350 career home runs when he belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has become the fastest player in MLB history to reach 350 career home runs. © VAUGHN RIDLEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Judge's 350th career home run came in his 1,088th game – beating the previous mark set by Mark McGwire, who needed 1,280 games to hit the milestone.

Judge is the fourth player to reach 350 home runs as a Yankee, after Babe Ruth, Alex Rodriguez, and current teammate Giancarlo Stanton.

The homer was Judge's 35th of the season – three behind the 38 of Seattle's Cal Raleigh atop the season list.

Judge has hit more than 50 homers in three separate seasons, belting 58 last year to help the Yankees reach the World Series.

He leads the American League in batting average (.358), on-base percentage (.465) and slugging percentage (.739).