Angels' Taylor Ward hit in face by pitch during Toronto game

Toronto, Canada - Los Angeles Angels left fielder Taylor Ward was hospitalized Saturday after taking a 91.7 mph pitch to the head in the team's 6-1 Major League Baseball loss to the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Los Angeles Angels third base coach Bill Haselman assists left fielder Taylor Ward, who was struck in the head by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a frightening scene at Rogers Centre, a sinker pitch from Ale Manoah hit Ward in the face in the fifth inning.



Ward crumpled to the ground and was attended by coaches and medical staff before he got to his feet and was taken from the field on a cart and sent to hospital.

"Anytime anybody gets hit, especially in the face, the first thing you think about is his health and that he's OK," teammate Mike Moustakas said after the game.

"Obviously it didn't really look very good. Hopefully, we get some good news here in a little bit. We"re all praying for him."