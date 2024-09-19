Are the Chicago White Sox heading for the worst season in MLB history?

Chicago, Illinois - As perseverance fades into futility, the Chicago White Sox, enduring the most miserable campaign in modern Major League Baseball history, are struggling to avoid setting an MLB season loss record.

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon is pulled by interim manager Grady Sizemore in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The White Sox lost 4-3 in 13 innings on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Angels, falling to 36-117 with nine games remaining in a nightmare six-month season.

A Jordyn Adams single in the 13th inning drove in Eric Wagaman from third base with the winning run for the Angels, who rallied to tie the game three times.

The 1962 New York Mets set the MLB record for most losses in a season with 120, while the 2003 Detroit Tigers own the American League record for most defeats with 119.

"Everyone in there is aware of where we're at," White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore said of his locker room. "Whether we hit some magical number or not, it's still not a winning season. It's not the season we hoped."

Chicago's playoff dreams ended six weeks before the season's end, which comes a week from Sunday with the White Sox facing three games at San Diego, three home games against the Angels, and three games at Detroit.

"If you're sitting there only focused on the negative, you’re probably going to have negative outcomes," Sizemore said. "It doesn't do us any good to sit here and be like, 'We have to win this many games to avoid whatever.' We have to compete every night."

"The outside factors, all the other things, it doesn’t really matter. At this point, we’re trying to get better, we’re trying to finish strong, and whatever the record is, is what it is, but it's not what we want it to be."