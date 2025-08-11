First female MLB umpire Jen Pawol debuts behind plate in Braves win

Atlanta, Georgia - Jen Pawol became the first female home plate umpire in a Major League Baseball regular-season game on Sunday, calling balls and strikes in Atlanta's 7-1 home victory over Miami.

Umpire Jen Pawol makes a call during the game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 10, 2025. © Todd Kirkland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A day after her historic debut as the first woman to work as an umpire in an MLB contest, Pawol was behind the plate in another milestone effort.

Pawol handled first base duties in game one of a Saturday doubleheader and was at third base for game two, but was involved in every pitch for the concluding game of the series.

Pawol started Sunday with a called strike on Miami leadoff batter Xavier Edwards off a pitch from Braves left-hander Joey Wentz.

The first called strikeout by Pawol came on a 1-ball, 2-strike pitch from Wentz against the Marlins' Kyle Stowers in the top of the fifth inning.

She also went to the mound to hurry along a visit from an assistant coach to Wentz in the fourth inning to cheers from the crowd.

Pawol called her experience a dream come true on Saturday and said her umpire group has a teamwork not unlike those of athletes.