Japan to host next MLB season-opener as teams speculation mounts

Japan - The opening games of next year's US Major League Baseball season will be held in Japan on March 19 and 20, the Japanese baseball commissioner said.

Japanese baseball stars Shohei Ohtani (l.) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the teams which may compete in next year's MLB season opener in Japan. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The exact location and teams are not yet decided, Japanese media said, citing Sadayuki Sakakibara of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.



Sakakibara last month met MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in South Korea, where Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani and his Los Angeles Dodgers opened the current campaign.

"We spoke about the plan going forward on those dates," Sakakibara said, according to Kyodo News on Wednesday.

Officials at Nippon Professional Baseball could not immediately be reached for comment.