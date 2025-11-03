Los Angeles Dodgers fans hail second-straight World Series win with massive parade

Los Angeles, California - Hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles Dodgers fans turned the city into a sea of blue of Monday as the California metropolis saluted the MLB giants' back-to-back World Series titles.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans came out in droves on Monday to celebrate the team's second-straight World Series win. © REUTERS

A blizzard of blue confetti enveloped a motorcade of open-top buses ferrying players on a slow crawl through downtown Los Angeles, two days after the team's epic World Series win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Huge throngs of fans who had begun taking up positions before dawn lined the route, with city officials saying they expected the crowd size to eclipse last year's victory parade, when more than 200,000 fans turned out to acclaim the team.

The Dodgers became the first side in 25 years to win back-to-back MLB championships on Saturday when they defeated the Blue Jays 5-4 in a thrilling duel to clinch the franchise's ninth World Series crown.

The win was the Dodgers' third World Series title since 2020, confirming the star-studded team as modern baseball's latest dynasty.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani – who has now won two World Series titles since joining the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season – said he hopes to be celebrating a hat-trick of titles next year.

"It's really nice to be able to win the championship and to be surrounded by all these amazing fans," Ohtani told Spectrum Sportsnet LA television.

"I'm already thinking about the third time we're going to do this next year."

Monday's parade, which was to be followed by a sold-out celebration at the team's Dodger Stadium later, was also a moment for veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw to sign off in style.

Kershaw, a future Hall-of-Famer, announced his retirement from baseball in the final weeks of the regular season after 18 years with the Dodgers.