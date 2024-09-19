Milwaukee Brewers clinch division title as MLB playoff race heats up

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Milwaukee Brewers became the first Major League Baseball team to clinch a division title on Wednesday, locking up the National League Central for the third time in four years.

Milwaukee Brewers celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Phillies and winning the NL Central Division at American Family Field. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Brewers were assured of the division crown even before they took the field against the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to the Chicago Cubs' 5-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

Milwaukee's sixth post-season berth in seven seasons wasn't looking likely when the 2024 campaign began, with manager Craig Counsell departing for the Cubs.

Former Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes was traded to Baltimore and right-handed ace Brandon Woodruff was sidelined all season recovering from shoulder surgery.

Pitcher Devin Williams missed the first half of the season with a back injury, while injuries cut short the season of outfielder Christian Yelich.

Pat Murphy, who took over as manager, said the low expectations and setbacks only strengthened the Brewers' resolve.

"We don’t have any superstars," Murphy said. "You can say (Willy) Adames is having a superstar year, and (William) Contreras."

“But when we started out this year, it was: 'This team is decimated by injuries. This team just made a huge trade (of Burnes). Devin is out most of the year. They cut the budget.'"