Guardians star David Fry suffers brutal face injury after being hit with 99-mph pitch

Cleveland, Ohio - Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry has multiple facial fractures but won't need surgery after fouling a fastball from Detroit hurler Tarik Skubal off his face on Tuesday night.

David Fry suffered multiple facial fractures after being hit by a pitch on Tuesday night. © Collage: Nick Cammett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Guardians issued a statement on Wednesday saying imaging tests showed Fry suffered "multiple, minimally displaced left-sided facial and nasal fractures".

He is expected to make a full recovery without surgery but will miss six to eight weeks, meaning he won't be available if the Guardians clinch a post-season berth.

Fry was attempting to bunt when the 99 mph pitch from Skubal hit him in the face.

He dropped to the ground but was eventually able to walk a few steps to a cart to be taken from the field.

"It's really tough," Skubal, who was visibly shaken, said after the game.

"He seemed like he was OK coming off the field, and hopefully it stays that way. I know sometimes with those things, they can change, so hopefully he's all right."