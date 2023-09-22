Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia hit with 162-game doping ban

New York, New York - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been issued a 162-game suspension without pay after his second career positive doping test for stanozolol, Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been issued a 162-game suspension without pay for his second-career positive doping test. © Collage: Patrick McDermott & JOHN FISHER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 27-year-old Dominican right-hander first tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid in May of last year and received an 80-game ban from the MLB.

Mejia's second positive test for the performance-enhancing substance led MLB to issue what equals a full season ban to the Brewers reliever immediately as a repeat offender under its Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program with the players' union.

"The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game," said Brewers general manager Matt Arnold.

Mejia, who made his MLB debut in 2021 with Cleveland, was 1-0 this season with a 5.56 earned-run average, 13 strikeouts and three walks over 11 1/3 innings.

His 2023 season ended last week when he was placed on the 60-day injured list with shoulder inflammation before becoming the first player this season to receive an MLB doping suspension that would shut him down for the entire 2024 season.