Shohei Ohtani homers for 1,000th MLB hit in Dodgers defeat

Los Angeles, California - Shohei Ohtani notched the 1,000th hit of his Major League Baseball career in impressive style Wednesday, belting a two-run homer as part of an impressive two-day display that couldn't get the Los Angeles Dodgers past St. Louis.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run to notch his 1000th MLB career hit in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on August 6, 2025. © LUKE HALES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In his starting pitcher's role, Ohtani struck out eight and allowed just two infield singles in four dominant innings.

And at the plate he notched his milestone homer in the third inning, a two-run blast that put Los Angeles up 2-1. It was his 39th home run of the season, one behind National League Lader Kyle Schwarber and three behind MLB leader Cal Raleigh.

The Dodgers couldn't hold on to their early lead, however, the Cardinals rallying for a 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium.

But Ohtani joined newly minted Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki and Hideki Matsui as the only Japanese-born players to reach 1,000 hits in the major leagues.

Ichiro finished his career with 3,089 and Matsui with 1,253.

Ohtani's performance quelled concern over his previous pitching start, which he departed early due to cramping in his right hip.