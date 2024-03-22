MLB launches investigation into Shohei Ohtani and ex-interpreter scandal

Los Angeles, California - Major League Baseball on Friday announced a formal investigation into the scandal swirling around Shohei Ohtani and his former interpreter amid charges the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar was the victim of "massive theft."

The MLB has opened a formal investigation into the scandal involving Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (r.) and his former interpreter. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

The Dodgers fired Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani's longtime interpreter and close friend, on Thursday after Ohtani's representatives alleged the Japanese two-way star had been the victim of theft reported to involve millions of dollars and link Mizuhara to a suspected illegal bookmaker in California.

"Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara from the news media," MLB said in a statement.

"Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter."

ESPN reported that MLB is expected to request interviews with all parties, including Ohtani and Mizuhara, although officials cannot compel Mizuhara's cooperation because he no longer works in the major leagues.

The murky affair emerged this week when West Hollywood law firm Berk and Brettler issued a statement on behalf of Ohtani after receiving media inquiries about a reported federal investigation into alleged illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer in which Ohtani's name surfaced.