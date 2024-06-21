MLB pays powerful tribute to Willie Mays and other Negro League stars

Birmingham, Alabama - Major League Baseball paid tribute to Negro League stars, including legend Willie Mays who died on Tuesday at age 93, with a regular-season game on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The San Francisco Giants, the club where Mays became a legend, faced the St. Louis Cardinals at historic Rickwood Field, the oldest US ballpark dating to 1910 and the venue for the last Negro League contest in October 1948.



"Today feels like it's a little bit bigger than baseball," Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn said. "My emotions are running so high."

Black players were not allowed to compete in MLB until 1947, when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier by starting for the Brooklyn Dodgers, although he and other Black pioneers endured racist taunts and threats for years as they fought for respect and equality.

The game was part of Juneteenth holiday festivities by MLB, which announced earlier this season it was incorporating Negro League statistics into MLB history, and was scheduled before the death of Mays, who is from Birmingham.

Mays began his career as a 17-year-old player in the Negro Leagues playing at Rickwood for the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948.

"It's great for the game of baseball," said former Giants slugger Barry Bonds, MLB's all-time home run king and the godson of Mays.

"It was a time that occurred in our history. You don't erase history no matter what. Today in integrating everything, now I feel like we're all MLB players together."

MLB standout Ken Griffey Jr. said it was great to play on the fields where Black players starred in an era when they were not allowed into MLB.

"It's important," Griffey said. "It's a major step in the right direction."

Mays served in the US Army from 1952-53 and won his only World Series title in 1954 with the Giants, when he was the National League batting champion.