Oakland A's announcer Glen Kuiper fired over N-word scandal

Oakland, California - Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been fired for using a racial slur on live TV during a pregame broadcast.

MLB announcer Glen Kuiper will no longer be calling games for the Oakland Athletics. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 59-year-old veteran MLB announcer was suspended earlier this month for dropping the N-word while talking about a visit to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. Neither he nor his co-commentator appeared to realize the mistake.

The remarks came during a May 5 pregame telecast before the A's away game against the Royals. During the sixth inning, Kuiper gave an apology on air, saying it "didn't come out quite the way I wanted it to."

Now, after several weeks of review, Kuiper has officially been let go.

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately," the network said in a statement on Monday. "We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years."

An anonymous source told the Associated Press "the decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review."