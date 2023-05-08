MLB announcer suspended for dropping N-word during Oakland Athletics broadcast

Oakland, California - Glen Kuiper, t he longtime announcer for the MLB 's Oakland Athletics, has been suspended after dropping the N-word on air.

The Oakland Athletics play in the Western Division of the MLB's American League. © Stacy Bengs/FR170489 AP/dpa

The 59-year-old veteran sports commentator has been with the Athletics since 2006.

During the pre-game reports for the team's Friday matchup against the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper described what he did that day before the away game.

Among other things, Kuiper visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, a privately funded museum in Kansas City dedicated to remembering the history of former baseball leagues for Black Americans.

Black athletes were excluded from other US professional leagues until Jackie Robinson became the first player to break the color barrier when he stepped onto the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

In naming the museum on TV, Kuiper used the N-word instead of "Negro." Neither he nor his co-commentator appeared to register that anything was amiss.