Tim McCarver, baseball All-Star and iconic announcer, has died

Memphis, Tennessee - Tim McCarver, a two-time MLB All-Star and Hall of Fame broadcaster, has died, the National Baseball Hall of Fame confirmed in a statement . He was a baseball pioneer, both on the field and off.

On Thursday morning, MLB icon Tim McCarver passed away in Memphis, Tennessee due to heart failure. © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & HUNTER MARTIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

McCarver passed away at 81-years-old on Thursday morning in Memphis, where he was surrounded by family. His official cause of death was heart failure.

"Tim McCarver was an All-Star, a World Series Champion, a respected teammate, and one of the most influential voices our game has known," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

"As a player, Tim was a key part of great Cardinals and Phillies teams in his 21-year career. In the booth, his analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed."



Winning two World Series championships in 1964 and 1967 with the St. Louis Cardinals, McCarver is one of the few players to appear in MLB games in four different decades (the '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s.)

Following his 21-year-long playing career that ended in 1980, McCarver continued to make an impact in the sports world as an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, most notably for Fox Sports.

"We are saddened by the passing of our longtime friend and former colleague, baseball legend Tim McCarver," FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks said in a statement.

"To a generation of fans, Tim will forever be remembered as the champion whose game-winning home run during the 1964 World Series echoed throughout time; to another, his voice will forever be the soundtrack to some of the most memorable moments in the game’s history; to us, he will forever be in our hearts."

In 2012, McCarver was honored with the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award for his broadcasting contributions to baseball, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.