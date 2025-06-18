NHL Final: Panthers rout Oilers to capture second Stanley Cup in a row

Sunrise, Florida - The Florida Panthers, powered by Sam Reinhart's four-goal effort, captured their second consecutive Stanley Cup on Tuesday, defeating Edmonton 5-1 to win the NHL Final.

The Florida Panthers celebrate after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots while Matthew Tkachuk added a goal for the Panthers, who took the best-of-seven series 4-2.

"It's incredible," Florida's Brad Marchand said. "It's a feeling you can't really describe... words can't put this into reality how great it feels. Such an incredible group."

After claiming their first crown last year, the Panthers become the first NHL club since Tampa Bay in 2020-21 to win back-to-back titles.

Florida beat Edmonton in seven games in last year's Stanley Cup final after squandering a 3-0 series lead, but this time dominated the last two games to hoist the trophy again.

"It's an amazing feeling," Bobrovsky said. "They are amazing, the group. I'm so privileged to be their goalie. It's a dream come true and to win that trophy twice, it's amazing."

Not since Montreal beat Boston in 1977 and 1978 had a team defeated the same foe in the final two years in a row.