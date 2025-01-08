NHL Kings postpone game as NFL monitors LA area wildfires ahead of playoffs

Los Angeles, California - Wildfires near Los Angeles have prompted the Los Angeles Kings to postpone their scheduled NHL home game Wednesday and the NFL to monitor developments ahead of Monday's planned playoff game.

Wildfires near Los Angeles have prompted the Los Angeles Kings to postpone their scheduled NHL home game Wednesday and the NFL to monitor developments ahead of Monday's planned playoff game. © APU GOMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Kings did not announce a makeup date for their contest against the Calgary Flames but said: "The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans, and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time."

The devastating blazes also have the NFL keeping an eye on matters ahead of Monday's scheduled playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium.

"The NFL continues to closely monitor developments in the area and will remain in contact with both clubs and the NFLPA [players union]," the league said in a statement.

Wildfires have killed at least two people and destroyed more than 1,000 structures as residents evacuate through rampaging flames, ferocious winds and huge smoke clouds.