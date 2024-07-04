International Olympic Committee responds to Paris Games cancellation rumors

Paris, France - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has dismissed speculation about a cancellation or postponement of the upcoming Paris Games due to the political situation in France, saying it was part of a disinformation campaign.

Banners for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics are seen along a road near the Eiffel Tower. © JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Reports had suggested that IOC President Thomas Bach was concerned after France's far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, topped the first round of voting for a new parliament. The second round of voting is set for Sunday.



Magazine Le Point had suggested that Bach had given a mid-July deadline whether the Games would go ahead as planned July 26-August 11, but the IOC was quick to dismiss this.

"This is obviously part of the on-going disinformation campaign against France, the IOC, and its president, and the Olympic Games. It has no factual basis whatsoever," the IOC said late Wednesday on platform X.

"The IOC president and the entire Olympic Movement are looking forward with great anticipation to excellent Olympic Games Paris 2024."

French organizers said they would investigate the origin of the reports, and sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra dismissed them as "indecent fake news" on X.