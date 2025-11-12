Los Angeles 2028 organizers reveal schedule for Olympic Games

Los Angeles, California - The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics competition schedule was unveiled on Wednesday by organizers, including a showcase spot for the women's 100 meters and a Super Saturday session.

Organizers have unveiled the schedule for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

LA28 revealed a detailed schedule earlier than usual. It starts with the opening ceremony on July 14 and ends with the closing ceremony on July 30.



The biggest-ever Games will feature 11,200 athletes in 51 sports across 49 venues.

Every team sport will feature an equal or greater number of women's teams compared to men's teams for the first time with 50.5% of total athletes being women.

On day one, July 15, the most women's finals ever held on one day will be contested, starting with women's triathlon with a spotlight on the women's 100 meters.

"We want to come out in these Games with a bang. We want to start day one with a showcase of the fastest females in the world," LA28 chief of sport Shana Ferguson said.

Doing so will mean women must run three 100m heats in one day.

"We did speak at length with athletes. It was a largely positive conversation," Janet Evans, LA28 chief athlete officer, said. "We're kicking off the athletic competition with one of the marquee events for women athletes."

"When we presented it to the athletes that way, there was excitement. They said let me know early and I'll train to run three 100s in one day."