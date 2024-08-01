Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles and Sha'carri Richardson headline Team USA track talent

Paris, France - Brash, brazen, brilliant. American sprint duo Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson will look to live up to their billing as Olympic 100m favorites when the track and field program at the Paris Games starts on Friday.

American sprinters Noah Lyles (l.) and Sha'carri Richardson are ready to light up the track at the Paris Olympics. © Collage: Ashley Landis/Pool via REUTERS

The reigning world champions are the stars of a recently-released Netflix docuseries entitled Sprint, giving an up-close and personal view into their lives on and off the track.



At the Stade de France – with those cameras still turning for season two – the debate will be whether Lyles, who won three golds at last year’s Budapest world championships, can beat defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy and go on to be crowned as the rightful successor to sprint king Usain Bolt.

The other hot topic is whether Richardson can hold off Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the five-time world 100m champion seeking her third Olympic gold in the discipline.

For both Americans, it is a question of redemption.

Lyles maintains that the 200m bronze he won at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Olympics "still burns a hole" in his chest.

Richardson didn’t even make the plane for Japan after being banned for taking marijuana.

"I know exactly where I am ahead of Paris," said Lyles, who arrived in Paris after setting a personal best of 9.81sec at the London Diamond League. "The more eyes on me, the better I perform, or at least that's what my therapist says. When the TV cameras are on me and people are there, I am not losing."

Richardson, seeking to become the first American woman to win an Olympic 100m title since Gail Devers in 1996, added: "When I get on the blocks, it's about getting the job done. I know there's joy at the other end, at the finish line."