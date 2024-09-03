Paris Paralympics: USA wins wheelchair rugby silver after falling to Japan in final

Paris, France - Japan beat three-time former champions the USA 48-41 in Paris on Monday to claim their first gold medal in Paralympics wheelchair rugby.

Silver medalists of Team USA pose during the medal ceremony for wheelchair rugby at the Paris Paralympics. © REUTERS

Katsuya Hashimoto scored 19 tries for Japan, who had secured bronze in the past two Games.



The Japanese had also beaten the USA in the group stages on Friday at the Champs de Mars Arena, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

"We thought that if we could play our rugby well, we would win the gold medal," Japan's Hidefumi Wakayama told reporters.

"I'm already filled with all kinds of emotions, and I feel really happy," he added.

Defeat means the USA remain without a gold medal in the event, nicknamed "murder ball," since 2008.

"I feel so bad for our team," the USA's Chuck Aoki told reporters.

"Everyone worked so hard to get to this level and we were close, but it just wasn't enough," he added.